On March 21, 2022, the Blairsville fire department responded to a call for service at 12:02 a.m. to assist Mutual Aid Ambulance Service and Citizens’ Ambulance Service in Derry Township.
In the dispatch narrative of the call, the responding members saw that their chief was the person in distress.
After an outstanding effort by all EMS personnel on scene, life-saving efforts ceased, and the chief passed at 12:51 a.m.
The following hours and days were very difficult for the members of the BFD, as this was the first time in the recent history of the department that an active chief had passed away.
The support that the BFD received during the hours and days following the chief’s passing was overwhelming. Support poured out from our neighboring fire, EMS, law and community members like we never could have imagined.
Every member of the Blairsville fire department expresses our most sincere gratitude to every person and organization that reached out to us during this difficult time.
Your kindness will never be forgotten. Your kindness certainly helped all of us get through mourning the loss of our chief; mentor; and, most importantly, close friend, George “Turk” Burkley.
Jim Meighan
Blairsville