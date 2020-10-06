This letter is in response to the “Trump hating” left wing liberals like the Demboskys, Kathy Olsen, Ann Rea, Ronald Menzie, Nancy Geary and others.
It’s mind boggling how you folks overlook all President Trump’s accomplishments: best unemployment numbers in all categories in 50 years, better standard of living for all, lower taxes, school choice, energy independence, prison reform, improved conditions for veterans, right to try experimental drugs if you are terminal, restored military strength, defeated ISIS, obtained treaties between two middle-east nations and Israel with more to follow.
Don’t believe Donald Trump is not highly respected by other nations.
He just made it clear and they understand, America is here to help them but they must pay their fair share and America comes first. He is not a racist — ask Herschel Walker. He is not a dictator. It’s a plus that Trump switched from pro-choice to pro-life. Biden did the opposite. He has great cause to be concerned about the integrity of this very critical election.
Coronavirus is not his fault. Contrary to the “fake news,” he moved swiftly, forcefully and consistently to deal with the virus while at the same time realizing the importance of not causing panic. The coronavirus shutdown crippled our record economy. Trump is the best choice to bring it back quickly.
People come to believe “fake news” repeated over and over on ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC and CNN. Trump tweets his opinions because that “fake news” distorts, slants or downright lies about the facts.
Put your hatred of Trump aside and consider the above undisputable “positive” accomplishments. Fact: The riots and looting, not peaceful protests, in 10 major U.S. cities all have Democrat mayors and the states have Democrat governors.
Biden’s entire career spent in the federal government is with virtually zero accomplishments. Since you are concerned about lies, look back over 47 years of Biden lies, plagiarism, miscalls and policy flip-flops. Fact: Biden family members have financially benefited, big time, from Joe’s connections.
Finally, have you thought about the consequences of electing a president in obvious failing mental health who possibly will not serve out one term? If a Biden presidency doesn’t scare you, a Harris presidency should.
This is no longer your father’s Democrat party. I suggest you consider the old cliché: “The devil you know is better than the devil you do not know!”
Gary Gardner
Creekside