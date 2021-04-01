I purposely choose to use the word non-citizen because humans are not illegal, actions are illegal and until the UFOs land and disembark on this planet there are no aliens.
When my family gathers — you will see a group of people, predominantly Brown with dark hair and chocolate brown eyes — we are citizens.
When my family gathers — you will hear a cacophony of language, most of it not in English, and the English that you do hear may be broken or heavily accented — we are citizens.
When my family gathers — our food smells different, it is delicious and it nourishes our bodies and our souls — we are citizens.
When my family gathers — our music has a different beat, it is often loud and it makes our feet move and our hearts sing — we are citizens.
When my family gathers, you may see different, you may assume non-citizenship — we are citizens.
All human beings, regardless of their citizenship, are deserving of respect, dignity and kindness.
All human beings are citizens of this earth, our brothers and sisters, and many believe we are all created in the image of God and are all God’s children.
Cookie Moretti
Indiana