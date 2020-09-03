For the record, I am neither a Marxist, Socialist or a member of the Communist party.
For the record, I too respect law and life and our Constitution. For the record, I too support our men and women in uniform, as my family has, over several generations, served our country honorably.
I am a retired teacher who sought to enlighten my students over a long career. Certainly, enhancement through education was always my goal.
For the record, I applauded the two peaceful BLM marches here in Indiana, devoid of any violence and destruction.
For the record, I value honesty and integrity in our public leaders and have worked in many elections to secure roles of leadership for the most qualified.
I value life in all forms and I admire the quality of decency in individuals. I value greatly the Beatitudes spoken by Christ in the Sermon on the Mount. And for the record, name calling, fear mongering and hate spewing are not a part of my hope for America.
My hope is that basic decency will prevail. My hope is that the divide that separates us can be bridged by returning to those values of decency, honesty and respect.
Chaos and lying over 16,000 times is not a way to govern. Dividing us by berating and baiting opponents is not the way to govern. The chaos must stop. We as a people have always been hopeful. We have always worked through the darkest days of history with a resolve to make things better for everyone.
We are better than a sound bite or tirades about those who seek meaningful change.
I could factually answer the false narratives about job growth (and loss) over the last four years. I could factually prove that our military has not strengthened over the past for years.
I could say, with conviction, that the role of religion has not been diminished.
I could effectively show that “free” enterprise has been a myth over the last several decades as huge corporations, with the help of significant tax breaks, have stifled the growth of small businesses.
I am neither a radical nor a conservative. I am a hopeful American who just happens to be a Democrat who believes in the promise that America holds for the future if we can survive the division and chaos of the last several years.
Josephine Cunningham
Indiana