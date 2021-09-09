We are in over a year with this pandemic, 600K-plus lives gone, with 28K in our state... I don’t know what’s more disappointing, the fact many of these could’ve been prevented if we just would’ve followed simple guidelines or that people have managed to turn this political.
I’m disgusted by the lack of respect the protesters in this county demonstrated for others. I have lost friends and family to this virus, young and old. According to KDKA, the rate of kids under the age of 18 getting COVID is up 300 percent. It’s not that these kids are dying; I’m sure some have, but it’s the potential of them spreading it to someone else who is immunocompromised or elderly like my parents, who cannot fight off the virus as easily.
People in Japan wear masks every day. Not because they don’t want to get sick (though I’m sure that’s a part of it) but because they don’t want to get others sick and spread germs to others. They care about their community.
Why is it so hard for this county and other anti-maskers to understand this? Can a piece of paper or cloth be that detrimental and terrible if for no other reason than to keep others healthy?
You don’t have to care about your own health — you have that right — but you don’t have the right to put my family at risk. Funny how all the Trump supporters were telling those killed by police to just comply in a difficult situation but find wearing a piece of cloth unbearable and worthy of protest. You should be ashamed. You don’t have the right to get my son sick.
This isn’t about your body, your choice, with something so simplistic like women’s rights to choose. This isn’t a personal, difficult decision. It’s a community effort in keeping not only ourselves, but those around us safe.
Shame on you for turning this political. Life isn’t just about you and your choice when it puts others in danger. Do better, Indiana County. Your spite for others’ health isn’t the right thing to do.
Misti Sadler
Indiana