Joe Yackuboskey’s nonsensical drivel is not worth a response of four words, let alone the number allowed in this space. However, his references to Janice and Everett Dembosky are certainly worth a third-party rebuttal.
Allow me to clarify, for Mr. Yackuboskey, the definition of a “Dembosky Democrat.”
A “Dembosky Democrat” believes in facts and science. Once upon a time, in a distant land, facts and science were bedrocks of a civilized society. We, as a people, relied on simple truths in order to make, not only educated decisions, but common-sense decisions. These simple truths were not to be debated, lest the debater appear as the utter fool they, indeed, were.
A “Dembosky Democrat” believes in the power of the people. It is the people who, ultimately, control our destiny — for better or for worse. The nation required a course correction and the people delivered with a record number of voters in a “free and fair election.”
A “Dembosky Democrat” believes in freedom, liberty and justice for every American, not just a select few who find themselves a disgruntled minority. America’s “greatness” relies on a village of all races, religions and genders coming together in order to achieve a unified goal affording each person to live and co-exist peacefully, without prejudice and without malice, while providing for, and offering assistance to, those less fortunate.
A misguided Mr. Yackuboskey, however, blindly pledges his allegiance to a deity — a “Swamp Monster” — claiming to drain said swamp while basking in it’s own filth and self-aggrandizement. His mind is paralyzed by silly tales such as “voter fraud,” where a South American dictator named Hugo posthumously hacks voting machines, mysterious white vans dump thousands of ballots in the dead of night, and a sprawling plot (masterminded by 80 million people, mind you) conspires to rig the American election. Yet, despite this Herculean effort to perpetuate the great “fraud,” the conspirators managed to allow Mitch McConnell, among others, to remain.
Instead of casting judgment, Mr. Yackuboskey should rely on his own Faith and re-read John 8:7: “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”
Everett and Janice Dembosky epitomize what it means to be a Democrat, and I will proudly wear the moniker “Dembosky Democrat” and stand with them. Perhaps Mr. Yackuboskey should take a class from these two fine educators.
John Griffith
Blairsville