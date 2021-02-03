During the last supervisor’s meeting Todd Sherbondy presented his estimate of the benefits of White’s Woods. These trees collect 207,540 gallons of storm water each year, mitigating flooding.
They annually absorb 1,102 tons of carbon dioxide valued at $25,641, and 27,688 tons are already stored, valued at $643,945. Trees filter the carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, sulfur dioxide and particulates. Not only is the air cleaner because of White’s Woods, but temperatures are cooler, and property values are raised from 7-20 percent. It is nature’s gift to our community.
During the last supervisors meeting, when Sherbondy mentioned the supervisors’ proposed logging plan, Supervisor McCauley felt the need to correct him, stating the plan is to remove only dead and diseased trees. Anyone walking in the woods can see that is not the case. The trees are big, beautiful and healthy. Just section one, measuring 50 acres, contains 650 healthy, valuable trees marked for timbering. The value of neither dead nor diseased board feet is worth thousands. Consultant forester of 30 years, Mike Wolf, has stated the woods are one of the most beautiful he has seen, containing trees in their prime. He further stated that thinning the trees to allow sunlight onto the forest floor will cause invasive species to multiply tenfold.
Mr. Wolf saw no tree buds or seedlings in White’s Woods because deer eat all the buds and seedlings, therefore canceling any tree regrowth. What is gone cannot be replaced.
Friends of White’s Woods has consulted and has had webinars with foresters, an arborist, a stormwater specialist, many scientists and ecologists. They all conclude the supervisors plan will devastate these woods. And a new carbon capture market to soon open in our area will provide an income to owners who simply do nothing.
So why do the supervisors persist with their devastating plan? They do not have the support of the community, the scientists, many foresters or ecologists. And yet forward they march. For the third time, listen to your constituents. Do not timber these woods!
Norma Tarnoff
Indiana