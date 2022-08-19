I can no longer remain silent. This letter is directed toward the “Republicans in name only” (RINOS), weak Republicans, never Trumpers, independents who can’t make a commitment and Democrats who are really “closet Republicans.”
This country and, in particular, our state is going down the tubes, along with our economy, educational system, freedoms, health systems, job situation and ability to grow new, educated leaders.
Yes, down the tubes while you wait for someone to come to your rescue. Being silent is cowardly. Doing nothing is un-American.
I am a registered Republican, but I am no longer on the Republican Committee. I happen to believe that each one of us can make a difference in our own way. No, you don’t have to be a big donor, but donate something — a small monetary amount or donate your time to help a candidate’s campaign.
Also, remember that after the primary, you need to really support the winners of each office regardless of how you may feel personally. Attend “meet and greets” like was just conducted by the Doug Mastriano campaign, or educate yourself via their website or literature.
Help by stopping the spread of the ugly “made-up-by-Democrat” rumors about Doug Mastriano. The lie: “If elected, Mastriano will cut your Social Security.” Social Security is a federal program and a state governor cannot do anything with Social Security. Democrats scare senior citizens with this rumor every time their candidate is losing.
Ignore the stupid, expensive smear TV ads against the Republican candidates. Big money, even George Soros money, does not always win a race. You, a supportive voter, are key to a candidate’s victory.
The Nov. 8 election should be very personal to each of us. After all, it is about our families, providing for them, getting the best “non-woke” education for our children or grandchildren, protecting their health freedoms and health care costs, and protecting their religious freedoms.
Doug Mastriano is our candidate for governor and Dr. Mehmet Oz is our candidate for U.S. Senate. Support them. After all, Pennsylvania families and businesses cannot afford to elect one more Democrat.
Pat Leach
Marion Center