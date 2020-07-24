Why do people find it so difficult to wear a mask? The coronavirus is real. It has dire consequences, even for the people who had it and recovered. It is not going away after the 2020 presidential election. It will be around for a very long time.
I work in health care and I have to wear a mask up to 10 (yes, 10!) hours a day. But I know that by wearing one, I’m protecting not only myself, but my co-workers, family, friends and other people I come into contact with.
It is very important that we do our part to protect each other. It’s the only way to keep the virus at bay.
We all have family, friends and other loved ones, so let’s do our part to protect them from this hidden killer.
Please, wear a mask!
Laura Preolo
Indiana