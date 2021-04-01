Does Indiana Borough need a feather in its cap? Michael Foote and borough council seem to think so.
The Gazette has reported several times that the borough is working with BioBot analytics on analysis of sewage samples at $1,200 each, or about $60,000 per year. This seems inappropriate at a time when taxpayers are struggling.
Reducing costs by shifting the lab analysis to IUP saves money, but only begs the real question. What are we going to do with this information? If this testing has value, it needs to enable decisions to be made more quickly, more correctly, more responsibly, etc. What value have we received? Indiana Borough should not be investing in academic research or cap feathers. Fix the pot holes.
On the other hand, perhaps Gov. Tom Wolf could have used information from Indiana Borough sewage and from other municipalities across Pennsylvania to make better decisions about COVID-19 restrictions. Indiana Borough and Indiana County could and should be regulated based on local conditions, not those in Harrisburg or Philadelphia. Imposition of rules which are not appropriate, necessary or timely only result in lack of cooperation, loss of trust and respect and sometimes defiance and rebellion.
Gov. Wolf cost Pennsylvania and Pennsylvanians billions of dollars, jobs and livelihoods through his poorly informed and arbitrary polices and dictates. Maybe he could have done better with a feather in his cap.
On the other hand, he ignored much of the information he already had. More information probably wouldn’t have helped.
William Simpson
Indiana