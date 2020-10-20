Ignorance is a state of unawareness or simply a refusal to accept reality. It is also a belief in an alternate reality concocted by some entity with the interest of dividing a group into opposing camps, be they moral, economic or political. The express purpose is usually to either make money or gain power over those easily led to foment a change in someone’s financial pockets or control over others with a different perspective regarding major issues.
Think of a carnival barker at a county fair who extols, “Step right up and win a prize from the top shelf.” Of course, he/she doesn’t tell you the game is rigged because that milk bottle on the bottom is weighted in such a way that the force necessary in your toss must generate enough energy to get that one particular bottom bottle to fall.
Our present political climate is similar to the carnival barker encouraging you to submit to their agenda without considering the deeper implications for our form of government.
One side refers to the other as promoting socialism as a sin. The other side suggests personal aggrandizement is the American way of leading to success at all costs.
So, don’t be ignorant to the big picture and the future of our democratic republic with its necessary socialist elements which are positive for all. Those elements include national highways designed to promote individual and economic movement and growth, a Food and Drug Administration designed to provide safe food for consumption and a watch of new pharmaceutical efforts to safeguard the public, and most importantly a national defense network to safeguard all from foreign intrusion.
And be cognizant of the fact that personal aggrandizement is not an immoral approach, unless it is accomplished on the negation of political and economic efforts of all to improve their station in life. Don’t be fooled by fake accusations and promises by a politician who has no desire to represent your interests.
Go to the carnival (after COVID-19). Have the force necessary to knock down that weighted bottle to win your prize.
David Morris
Indiana