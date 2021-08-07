Vaccine hesitancy continues to be a problem. Indiana is doing poorly and ranks 57 out of 67 counties in percent of population with at least one dose. The daily average of vaccinations in the county has dropped from 487 per day in April to only 68 per day in July.
We are seeing a steady increase in cases over the last couple of weeks. July 2021 started off well with 11 cases between July 1-14, before increasing by 64 cases in the last half of July. At the current rate of six cases per day, we could approach 180 cases in August.
The younger folks are at greater risk and need to be encouraged to get the vaccine. The PA DOH stats indicate the highest growth rate in new cases in the state is the younger population. Over 40 percent of new cases from July 21 to Aug. 2 are under age 29. The data for Indiana County shows that the younger age group is also the lowest group in getting the vaccine. Vaccine percent by ages 25-29 are at 27 percent; ages 20-24 at 18 percent; and ages 15-19 at 16.6 percent.
The return of students adds to the importance of encouraging the younger folks to get the vaccine. COVID cases at the university were a large contributor to the surge in new cases last fall. IUP had 186 cases in September 2020, accounting for 60 percent of the cases in Indiana County.
October had 110 cases and November added 162 college cases. The surge then hit the community, exceeding 1,300 cases for two consecutive months.
COVID cases are on the rise and we do not want to see another surge as we did in fall of 2020.
The goals for late summer and heading into fall need to be:
1. Encourage the vaccine among the younger population.
2. Take measures to avoid the huge surge at IUP and,
3. Increase efforts and messaging to avoid a surge in community cases.
Encourage the vaccine and safe practices. County leaders, as well as the residents of Indiana County, need to step up. Let’s not sit by and watch it happen again.
Ron Riley
Indiana