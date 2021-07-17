Three impermissible White Township timbering plans were officially rejected in 25 years.
Yet township supervisors recently insisted that they never had a timbering plan for the commonwealth’s Project 70-funded natural area, White’s Woods. How odd.
The 1995 David Beale timbering plan, titled “Timber Cruise and Appraisal and Timber Sale Recommendations,” notes that “(w)e look forward to your further instruction regarding the initiation of the timber sale as proposed.”
(This 1995 plan was rejected by a 2-1 margin in a township-conducted citizen vote.)
The May 10, 2006, White Township minutes report that “Gail McCauley moved that the Supervisors direct the Manager to begin contacting foresters regarding the process of having selective timbering done in White’s Woods.” (See “New Business” — “Timbering of White’s Woods.”)
The subsequent 2007 plan by forester David Babyak has a section titled “Timber harvest schedule; Revenue projection and Harvest volume” (p.2). “Revenue for 10 year cycle: $166,000” (p.25).
(This 2007 plan was rejected April 10, 2008, by DCNR’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation because, “(t)he plan is not consistent with the Project 70 Land Acquisition and Borrowing Act in that the amount of timber harvesting it calls for is not consistent with the definitions of recreation and conservation in the Act.”)
Millstone’s 2019 preliminary documents identify the primary goal for White’s Woods as “Sustainable Objective Timber Harvest” and state that “(a) shelterwood harvest is the recommended harvest prescription to be done to this forest stand,” and would involve “taking about half of said volume.” (p.2).
Numbers in the township’s 2020 Stewardship Plan submitted to DCNR were more opaque, but the plan still made clear the goal to “open the canopy” and harvest “high quality,” merchantable trees.
(On March 25, 2021, DCNR once again rejected White Township’s timbering plan — this time, the Millstone plan — because “(t)imber harvesting cannot reduce the recreational opportunities, detract from the educational experience, nor disrupt the ecological function of the site.”)
We don’t need to waste taxpayer money on a fourth impermissible timbering plan. No matter what you call it.
Copies of the three Township timbering plans can be found at www.friendsofwhiteswoods.org/manage ment-plans.
Frederick Heilman
Indiana