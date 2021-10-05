My name is David Rostis. I have over 41 years in law enforcement in Indiana County, 25 of those years as a sheriff’s deputy. The number one responsibility of a sheriff’s deputy is providing security for the courts. During that time I observed eight different Common Pleas judges while conducting court business in their courtrooms.
I learned what it takes to be a successful judge.
They must possess a vast knowledge of all laws, have the ability to listen to both sides, be able to make unbiased decisions, have the wisdom to know what is right, be dedicated to our community and not be afraid to make unpopular decisions that may affect the community.
In my opinion, Patrick Dougherty is the most logical choice for Court of Common Pleas judge.
His unmatched experience, qualifications and wisdom are far above his opponent’s.
Please join me and vote Dougherty on Nov. 2.
David Rostis
Indiana