I’m writing in response to a letter from a local couple I believe unfairly attacked the character and morality of Patrick Dougherty.
Our justice system is imperfect and we all feel sympathy for victims who are unable to get justice in their cases.
In this case, Dougherty had recused himself. Another D.A. was assigned the case, and after a hearing, the charges were dismissed by the judge. In no way did Dougherty impact the outcome, as he did what was ethically required of him and recused himself from the case.
I feel to publicly attack his morality and character because of the result of this case is incredibly unfair.
I have known him for many years. He is an honest, moral, generous, religious family man whose character has never been in question.
He tirelessly works to protect our community and our victims and will continue to do so as Court of Common Pleas judge.
Laura Nearhoof
Indiana