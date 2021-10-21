Let me start by stating I know both Pat Dougherty and Gina Force, and they are fine individuals. As a member of the Indiana County Bar Association for 48 years, I have practiced before nine Indiana County elected judges. The one common denominator they all possessed was their trade before ascending to the bench. Judges Olson, Martin and Bianco had served as district attorneys before becoming judges. The others had been in practice in excess of 10 to 15 years. Not only does it take time to learn and understand the law, but one learns how the law works, how it applies to people and most importantly how it impacts the lives of all who come before the court. Common Pleas Court justices do not have the luxury of making errors. That is why experience is so important.
A Common Please Court judge has to be impartial. Since there can be no politics in the courtroom, Pennsylvania permits candidates to cross-file to nullify party preference. Once an individual is elected, regardless of party affiliation, his or her loyalty to party ceases. You will never see a judge at a political event unless he or she is running for retention. I noted in the spring one person wrote in a letter to this newspaper that Gina Force is the real Republican running. I also note she has received letters from very prominent Republicans supporting her election. Why? Do these folks expect if elected she is going to favor the Republican party in matters before the court? I would hope that whoever is elected will be impartial as it pertains to political agendas.
I have known Patrick Dougherty for several years. We have been adversaries in family law, real estate and other matters. He has always been a gentleman. When Pat was district attorney, he was fair and always had time to discuss the case. He would also be instructive as well as constructive. I would expect nothing less from him as a judge. Someday, Gina may make a fine judge. It’s just not her time, and Indiana County will be better served with the more experienced candidate.
Jay Y. Rubin
Indiana