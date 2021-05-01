I’m writing this letter in support of Patrick Dougherty for judge. I’m usually not one to cross party lines when voting, but because I believe strongly that he is the right choice for the job, I’m doing so this time. I’ve come to know Pat and his family quite well over the past several years and have grown to admire and respect him and them.
Pat has been serving the public in different capacities most of his adult life, and he is ready to do so again. It is my opinion that there is no other candidate that comes close to Pat in terms of his experience and his knowledge. But my vote for Pat goes deeper than just his qualifications. My vote is based on what kind of a man I think he is. I’ve seen him and his family attending Sunday services together, and I’ve witnessed his interaction with young people in local youth sports programs. He cares about people. I feel that he is honest, fair and intelligent, all qualities needed to be a good judge. Additionally Pat is pro-life and pro-Second Amendment, and that to me is of the utmost importance.
In closing, I want you to ask yourself one question, do you honestly know of any other candidate with more experience and qualifications than Pat Dougherty? I don’t.
Joe Yackuboskey
Indiana