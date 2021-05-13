With 21 years of experience as a lawyer, including eight years as district attorney and 10 years as assistant DA, Pat Dougherty is the clear choice for Judge of Common Pleas. No other candidate can claim such relevant and deep experience.
I will never forget the launch of Domestic Violence Prevention month on Philadelphia Street in October 2019. Alice Paul House staff overwhelmingly showed their trust in Pat for his work with domestic abuse victims. His sensitivity has earned him support for life among these people and impressed me with his empathy. That speaks volumes for his character.
Add that to Dougherty’s knowledge and experience and we will have a judge with enormous capability. Pat is the only candidate who deserves your vote this May 18.
Ann Rea, Chair
Indiana County Democrats