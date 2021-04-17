The experience we need means someone with over 20 years’ experience as a practicing attorney in both civil and criminal law. It means someone who is well versed on the law.
It means someone who has worked long hours to protect the citizens of Indiana County for over 20 years. It means someone who has worked daily for over 20 years to protect victims’ rights. That someone is Patrick Dougherty!
Patrick has worked over 20 years in the legal profession in both criminal and civil law. He has worked hand-in-hand with the Alice Paul House to protect the rights of victims of crime. As district attorney his phone would ring at all hours of the night and his dedication and commitment to the citizens of Indiana County is unmatched.
This is the experience, commitment, integrity and character that is needed as the next Judge of the Court of Common Pleas and no one matches these better than Patrick Dougherty.
I am a lifelong Republican and I will be voting for Patrick Dougherty for judge on May 18. I ask and encourage you to do the same. Take a look at his website and judge for yourself, www.doughertyforjudge.com.
Ann Coyne
Indiana