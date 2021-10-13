It is October. It is time for corn mazes, football games and harvest celebrations. It is also election time and one of the most important races to be determined in November is that of Indiana County common pleas judge.
Patrick Dougherty brings 21 years of experience to his candidacy. He has served eight of those years as Indiana County district attorney. His conviction rate during that time was over 90 percent.
As DA, Patrick worked tirelessly to ensure the rights of victims and sponsored programs to protect the most vulnerable in our society. Two of his initiatives, Care Center and Project Lifesaver, were valuable for the protection of children in abuse cases and then for those special needs individuals who might wander away from caretakers.
His work with the Alice Paul House reflects his commitment to helping victims of domestic abuse.
Patrick’s private practice included real estate, personal injury, probating estates and guardianship of minors. His extensive law career has reflected his commitment to the community. Patrick has gone through school here, raised his family here and has grown professionally here.
He has consistently worked to make Indiana County a better place for others.
Judges are not born to rule from the bench. Judges are formed by working with all aspects of the law. Judges need to be fair and just as they bring a lifetime of experience to the courtroom.
Patrick has proven that he has that understanding of the law. Patrick has proven that his experience is unmatched.
Patrick Dougherty deserves your vote. I know he has mine.
Josephine Cunningham
Indiana