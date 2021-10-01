How many years of experience is needed to be a knowledgeable judge for the Court of Common Pleas?
After a judicial candidate passes the bar they begin practicing and learning what books can’t teach.
They learn from trying cases and from their colleagues and mentors, taking years to gain the wisdom from all of the different cases that they are taught about in school to become a seasoned lawyer.
Let’s look at how many years Indiana County’s past and present judges had before taking office.
Carol Hanna had 20 years of general practice before she was seated as judge.
William Martin had 13 years of practice, with eight of those being district attorney.
Thomas Bianco had 19 years of practicing law and four of those were as district attorney.
Michael T. Clark had 19 years of practice plus an additional four years of being county detective for the DA’s office.
There are now two candidates running to fill the judge position in Indiana County.
Patrick Dougherty currently has 21 years in the courtroom and served eight years as Indiana County’s district attorney. Prior to that, he served as first assistant DA and as an assistant DA.
His opponent, Gina Force, passed the bar in October of 2014, giving her almost seven years of practice. She was given an opportunity of working for the district attorney for five years.
The DA and the judge positions are nonpartisan positions. Dougherty practices this and, in fact, was the district attorney that gave Force the opportunity to work in the DA’s office.
Multiple years of dealing with trying cases help to season a candidate to be prepared for being a judge.
A judicial candidate must climb the steps of the ladder step by step to reach where they are ready to take this office.
Force might be on the right track, but she has many more steps to climb. She just is not ready.
Dougherty has climbed every step and he has the unmatched experience to become our next judge for the Court of Common Pleas.
Virginia Rosenberger
Indiana