My name is Aaron Lehman and I am a life-long Democrat. I usually look for the right person for a political position, not the party. I am voting for and supporting Patrick Doughtery for judge not because he shares my party, but because he is the most qualified person for the job.
For a judge race, it is important to evaluate the character of the individual above partisan lines. We need to start looking beyond the party and at the person. I have voted for both Republican and Democratic judge candidates in the past. I have heard many people say they vote for the person not the party. If that is true then you cannot vote for any other candidate than Patrick for judge. He has spent well over two decades in our courtroom serving both as a district attorney and with his private business, practicing a diverse array of law.
Pat understands the complex nature of many courtrooms and has firsthand experience with the issues that our county faces. Patrick is ready to get right to work on day one and serve our community in the years ahead. I cannot think of a more impressive, qualified candidate to take the bench.
He truly has the experience we need.
Thanks for reading.
Aaron Lehman
Homer City