Patrick Dougherty, whose legal career extends over 20 years and includes holding the office of Indiana County District Attorney, has the seasoned legal and life experience required to make sound decisions as a common pleas court judge.
Gina Force, the other candidate, has only seven years of legal experience and at the age of 32 does not have the life experience to make decisions with wisdom that comes with age.
In an effort to puff up her thin résumé for judge, Force recently purchased a “Lawyers of Distinction Award” then passed it off on Facebook as something she earned.
In July, Ms. Force was “selected for inclusion” in the “Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in Pennsylvania” by the National Trial Lawyers, which is basically a lawyer marketing organization. Again, this inclusion must be purchased.
Purchasing lawyer awards in the middle of an election campaign is just an attempt by Force to distract voters from her limited experience for judge.
I believe Gina Force is definitely the wrong choice for judge.
If you want broad legal experience and honesty, then vote for Patrick Dougherty.
Dennis Haynes
Indiana