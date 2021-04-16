This election term the voters of Indiana County will elect a new Court of Common Pleas Judge to replace retired Judge William J. Martin.
This judge will hear a vast variety of different matters including but not limited to Criminal and Civil Jury trials, litigation matters, family law matters, juvenile matters, adoptions and more.
It takes a person a long time to gain all the experience to hold the seat of a Common Pleas Court Judge. It’s not just an 8-to-4 job, it is evenings and weekends to prepare for all the cases that come before a judge and demands an incredible about of dedication and compassion. A judge must be well versed in all areas of law and must have the ability to listen, understand and apply the laws as they are written and make decisions case by case.
Patrick Dougherty has what it takes to be our next Court of Common Pleas Judge. He has over 20 years of experience as an attorney and has practiced both civil and most recently criminal law.
He served Indiana County for eight years after being elected district attorney in 2011. He has spent countless hours in the courtroom arguing cases.
Patrick has the compassion to be judge to listen to the victims in the cases as he did as district attorney. I have sat with him while holding the hands of victims to get them through the hardest times in their lives and explaining the laws to them. He still fights for victims’ rights today by serving on board for the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
I have seen firsthand Patrick’s work ethic, compassion, dedication, character and integrity by working with him for over 12 years and they are unmatched. Patrick is committed to the residents of Indiana County and is ready to serve as their judge.
Dianna Rostis
Indiana