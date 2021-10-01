During my 55 years of service in the field of human services, I have worked in multiple counties and states. About half of my career was spent in Indiana County.
During those years I worked hand-in-hand with multiple elected and appointed officials. Since my calling is supporting people with disabilities, I am especially vigilant of the efforts of such professionals. Thus, I am writing this letter in support of the candidacy of my friend Pat Dougherty for judge in the Court of Common Pleas.
Dougherty has always been accessible for committees and groups to access his input and expertise from both the legal and human perspectives.
He never forgot who he is and does not get caught up in barriers, but rather seeks solutions.
He supported many efforts that I was involved in including, but not limited to, sessions on traumatic brain injury, job expos for those with disabilities and committees to support their needs and strengths, and the Suicide Task Force.
These and many other efforts did not go unnoticed. There is another consideration that may otherwise become lost in the shuffle. That is, many people have a stilted and negative view of the law and the legal system. His very presentation dispels those notions. If elected, Dougherty will be an incredible asset to the court.
Bob Truscello
Johnstown