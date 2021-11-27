Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.