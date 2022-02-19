The headline article of the Gazette on Feb. 16, 2022, titled “Possible pot ordinance draws DA’s concern” noted “In his role as the chief law enforcement officer in the county, Manzi wrote ‘I believe it is incumbent on borough council to take time before enacting such an ordinance to consider all of the collateral consequences.’”
So let’s talk about “collateral consequences.” The collateral consequences of criminalization are severe and harm both the individual and society.
Portugal enacted one of the most extensive drug law reforms in the world when it decriminalized low-level possession and use of all illicit drugs in 2001.
Results demonstrate that drug decriminalization significantly improves public safety and health.
Independent research of the Portuguese has shown:
1. Fewer people arrested and incarcerated for drugs.
2. No major increases in drug use.
3. Reduced problematic and adolescent drug use.
4. More people receiving drug treatment (over 70 percent receiving opioid-substitution therapy, the most effective treatment for opioid dependence).
5. Reduced drug-induced deaths.
6. Reduced incidence of HIV/AIDS.
7. Reduced social costs of drug misuse.
And let us compare Portugal’s results to America’s continued War on Drugs results ...
Kim Hatcher, M.D.
Past President of the Indiana County Medical Society
Indiana