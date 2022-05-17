Will folks put the ballot where their mouth is?
Political passions have been running high since well before the 2016 and 2020 general elections. Marchers have hit the streets and social media is in hyper-overdrive on all sides. Not a day goes by that we don’t hear from someone with passionate political pleas.
But talk is cheap — political energy is for naught unless people vote. And today is a big test, as Pennsylvanians choose candidates for the Nov. 8 general election.
But primary elections tend to make local voters hit the snooze button. Indiana County doesn’t have any contested races, but turnout and which candidates get their party’s backing should provide some insight into what to expect this fall, especially at the state and federal levels.
Primaries allow voters to thin a crowded field, from several to one, from each political party as they march toward the final showdown in November.
Mid-term elections are seen a crucial and go a long way toward shaping the direction of the state and country for years to come.
We hope to see more people at the polls today. Granted, we’ll take greater civic engagement any way we can get it, but voter turnout shouldn’t have to rely on passions running high.
We should stay informed about our government and vote regularly, not because we are angry or suddenly motivated by a big issue, but because it’s our primary responsibility as citizens in a representative democracy.
How you vote is important, of course, but more critical in the long run is whether you participate in the election.
Our form of government — of, by and for the people — can endure only if Americans are part of it.
If we do not use the most effective tool at our disposal — the ballot — to get the kind of government we want, we won’t get it.
It’s that simple.
Whatever it takes, get out and perform the most important civic responsibility afforded to you. If you voted early, thank you.
This is your time to govern and there is work — a lot of it — to be done. How can we criticize our leaders for not fulfilling their governing duties if we fail to do ours?
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be dropped off at the county election office by 8 p.m. today (postmarks do not count).
Vote, and then spread the word about how imperative it is to do so. You can make a difference there, too.