We need to defend the election from all enemies, domestic and foreign. President Trump seems to think otherwise by:
• Again asking Russia for help.
• Stopping intelligence briefings to Congress about foreign interference.
• Saying mail-in ballots are fraudulent, even while he uses them. Mail-in ballots are legal and safe regardless of what Trump says and what Russia touts on Facebook.
• Forcing elderly and non-healthy voters to face illness or death by standing in line to vote.
• Removing polling places, shortening voting hours and extending distances to vote.
• Purging voter lists without telling voters why, so the list could be corrected.
• Wanting to use sheriffs as poll workers.
• Wanting our military to settle disputed election results.
• Removing mail boxes and ballot drop boxes and high-speed sorting machines to slow arrival time of ballots.
Register now for a mail-in ballot and vote immediately when you get the ballot.
The ballot will be counted if it is postmarked by Election Day. Encourage everyone you know to do this. America’s future depends on this.
People have complained that voting is too much trouble. Mail-in voting is as simple and trouble-free as it gets. Even the postage is paid. Vote or don’t complain about who gets elected or what they do to you.
If Trump’s 40 percent base swells to 45 percent and Bernie Sanders’ supporters don’t vote for Biden — as Bernie wants — there is a chance Trump will get another four years.
I repeat: Your desire to support Bernie could re-elect Trump! The same goes for independents and other parties.
It is a disgrace that a draft-dodger should as commander in chief, call military personnel “losers” and “suckers.”
I urge all of my fellow military “losers” and “suckers” and your relatives to join me to vote for Biden, who respects our sacrifices, service and patriotism.
If Trump can only get elected through intimidation like this, then we Democrats and others had better rally to vote him out.
Caution: Beware of those who oppose mail-in voting and favor gerrymandering.
Harry D. Shirley
Indiana