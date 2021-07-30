As public officials, we take seriously our role to identify problems and implement solutions that protect our community.
In Indiana County and across Pennsylvania, far too many children are threatened by toxic lead exposure that is jeopardizing their health and development and potentially causing long-term behavior issues and problems with impulse control, which can have lasting impacts.
The scary reality is that lead lurks in thousands of homes in Pennsylvania, affecting children who are exposed to it in utero and throughout their childhood. More than 8,000 young children suffer from lead poisoning each year in our commonwealth, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The true number of children affected is likely much higher given that less than 20 percent of children are screened for lead exposure both statewide and here in Indiana County.
Lead poisoning originates from contaminated soil or water and from lead paint, which was commonly applied before 1978.
Pennsylvania ranks fifth in the country for old housing, which is likely to have remaining lead-based paint.
In Indiana County, two-thirds of residential properties were built before 1980, before lead paint was banned for residential use.
Lead exposure in childhood can cause multiple lifelong health and behavioral impacts such as hearing and speech problems, slowed growth and development and damage to the brain and nervous system. It can also result in future learning disabilities and problems with impulse control, which is a contributing factor to future criminal behavior.
A new report from the anti-crime organization, Fight Crime: Invest In Kids, summarized research showing this connection. One study of 12,000 children born in Rhode Island between 1990 and 2004 found that as lead levels increased, so did rates of suspension from school and juvenile incarceration. Another long-term study of the relationship between lead exposure and crime found that populations that had lead in their drinking water had higher homicide rates after 20 years, compared to areas where lead was not present in drinking water.
These studies and others suggest that identifying children at risk for lead poisoning and removing the lead from their environment is one of the smartest investments that we can make in keeping our children healthy and on the right path for years to come.
According to the CDC, all children should be screened for lead poisoning at least twice to adequately identify those affected children and determine/ remediate the source of the lead, which is often in the child’s home.
Research estimates that the total cost of the lifetime economic burden of childhood lead exposure in Pennsylvania is $3.1 billion. This figure includes the costs of increased healthcare, increased spending on education, reduced lifetime productivity and premature mortality. Nationally, the direct costs of crime due to lead exposure is estimated to be over $1.7 billion.
It’s estimated that every dollar spent on removing lead paint-based hazards results in a return of three dollars in the form of avoided health care costs and loss of lifetime earnings.
Adequate testing and investing in lead remediation practices can protect our children from lead exposure for years to come, and reap the benefits of safer, healthier communities throughout Pennsylvania.
For more information about testing children and homes for lead, call the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Lead Information Line at 1-800-440-LEAD, and see resources on the Lead-Free Promise Project website at www.paleadfree.org.
Signed:
Robert E. Fyock, Indiana County Sheriff
Rep. Jim Struzzi, 62nd District, Indiana County