Energy policy is a seemingly forgotten, yet important, issue for our area this election cycle.
Since 2018, Pennsylvania has served as the nation’s second-largest natural gas producer. With that has come hundreds of thousands of jobs, billions in economic activity and community revenue generation, and significant consumer savings for Pennsylvania households.
It has also become integral to Pennsylvanians’ way of life.
Nearly half of commonwealth households use natural gas as their primary heating fuel, and electricity generation from natural gas has doubled since 2010.
Opposite the proof-positive economic merits of natural gas, there are reasons to support the resource as bridge fuel (and emissions reducer) for the environmentally minded.
The natural gas industry has formed cooperative partnerships to mitigate methane emissions, down more than 75 percent in the Rust Belt since 2011.
Five years later, natural gas’ displacement of coal-fired energy was shown to have cut the commonwealth’s carbon dioxide emissions by 30 percent and counting as the displacement trend grows.
Natural gas can be more than a Joe Biden olive branch to Pennsylvania unions and more than a Donald Trump pitch for American manufacturing; it continues to be an economic and environmental lifeline for the state and Rust Belt, and it should be embraced as such.
Voters should pay attention to the positions of the presidential and vice presidential candidates when deciding who to vote for this year.
Ted Predko
Homer City