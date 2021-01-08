Witnessing the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol should be sickening to all Americans, regardless of political affiliation.
Moreover, it is abundantly clear that our president was not only complicit in these acts of treason, but actively incited this violence through weeks of spreading lies that culminated with his call for violence on the Capitol just hours before it occurred.
Every American, and especially Trump supporters, must disavow their allegiance to him. If the events of Jan. 6 are not proof enough, what is?
Furthermore, I call on all of our local elected leaders, particularly those who have supported Trump, to publicly disavow their fealty to
him, immediately and without question.
What happened was not illustrative of the democratic process we all love and honor.
What happened was a complete insurrection, led by our commander in chief.
Timothy Runge
Indiana