After 16 years and serving upwards of 1,500 K-12 grade members annually throughout Indiana County, Evergreen After School Club’s before school, after school and summer programming is in jeopardy of continuing. Your help and assistance is needed. Now!
Club members have greatly benefited from Evergreen After School Club, which provides homework assistance and time for recreation and social interaction as well as research-based programming in the core areas of Character & Leadership Development, Education & Career Development, Health & Life Skills and STEAM.
Evergreen After School Club has been funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Education through 21st Century Learning Center grants. As of Dec. 31, 2021, Evergreen’s funding from these grants will come to an end, leaving EASC with no viable source of funding to continue programming.
Currently the organization is facing a funding gap of 10 months. The Pennsylvania Department of Education will open applications for funding through the 21st CLC grant program in January 2022. However, grants will not be awarded until October 2022.
During this time, Evergreen After School Club will apply again for this source of funding.
The EASC board of directors, in collaboration with elected officials and representatives from the school districts that EASC serves, are in the process of exploring possible solutions. Your input and assistance would be greatly appreciated.
Please reach out to your school district representatives and elected officials urging them to provide input and assistance.
A template letter and contact grid has been created by EASC staff, and to request electronic copies of both, reach out to djanusek@evergreenasc.org. You may also make a tax deductible donation to EASC and mail it to Gap Funding, Evergreen After School Club, 655 Church St., Suite 110, Indiana, PA 15701.
Joyce Sharman
EASC board president
David G. Janusek
EASC director of operations