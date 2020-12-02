The number of COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths from this virus are increasing. As a public official and as a health care worker, I am compelled to implore the residents of Homer City and all of Indiana County and beyond: Take precautions against this deadly disease.
Something as simple as wearing a mask over your mouth and nose, washing and sanitizing your hands frequently, and keeping a 6-foot distance from others if you need to go out is not too much to ask in an effort to control its spread. And, please, stay home and avoid gatherings.
This is not a violation of your rights. It is a social compact that we owe each other as humans. Just as we hold the door open for another person, or we sweep our neighbor’s snowy walkway, or stop to help a stranded fellow motorist, we should wear a mask to prevent the spread of this illness.
As of this writing, there is not a law compelling us to follow these CDC recommendations. However, if deaths and disease continue to rise, I can see this happening. It will be for our community’s safety. We have laws about driving on the right-hand side of the road, and stopping at stop signs and red lights, and wearing seatbelts. There are laws designating proper hunting areas. Laws against selling defective products and food. This is for our own health and safety and for everyone in general. Perhaps we will need laws regarding mask-wearing if we cannot do so out of our own concern for others.
Please, just wear a mask. Besides, it will keep your face warm in the cold weather. Vaccines are just around the corner, and soon we will have this all behind us.
Arlene Wanatosky, RN
Mayor, Homer City Borough