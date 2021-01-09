One of my greatest pleasures experienced on becoming an Indiana Borough councilman was meeting our mayor, George Hood. By my recollection, we became fast friends almost immediately, something hardly unique for George. Everyone who knows him considers him a friend, and George seems to know everybody!
Not only did I serve during his tenure as mayor, but also shared with him active involvement in our state advocacy organization, the Pennsylvania Municipal League. George served on the board of directors and I for a time on the legislative committee.
We traveled together to meetings all over the state of Pennsylvania. Typically, George would greet a person by first name, and I would then be introduced to the mayor of Lancaster, Reading or Bloomsburg, just to name a few. He actively promoted our community at these events, serving as a goodwill ambassador with high distinction.
Here at home, a major aspect of his job has been oversight of our police department. This is a task which he has always performed responsibly and respectfully.
Others will follow George Hood as mayor of Indiana Borough, but he will always remain my mayor.
Richard E. Thorell
Indiana
Indiana Borough council 2006-17