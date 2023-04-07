It is said that America’s massive aid and assistance to the Ukrainian military is nothing more than democracy’s challenge to autocracy.
I find myself a bit perplexed when I encounter such unexamined sloganeering. For instance, when I was called upon to serve our nation during the height of the Vietnam War, ’twas there I began to wonder if democracy was somewhat an illusion.
While serving, it became apparent that a democracy cannot defend itself by being itself. Most of my contemporaries were draftees; ordered out of their homes and forced to don the green uniform for committing the crime of turning 18 while in possession of male genitalia.
While serving, no one was afforded the opportunity to vote for a sergeant, lieutenant, captain or general. Our form of military government was strictly authoritarian.
In each aspect of soldierly life, we were forced to follow orders under threat of imprisonment should we waver. Then and there it became evident to me that a democracy had to morph and take on the exact characteristics of its authoritarian enemy in order to have any hope of defeating said enemy.
I remember inwardly asking: “How common is institutional inconsistency? Should committed Christians become devout atheists in defense of Christianity? Should good parents abandon parenthood in support of good parenting?”
If our international adversaries relied on a similar paradoxical model, they’d find it necessary to field an army the exact opposite of their general society.
For example, the general society of Russia is authoritarian and tyrannical. Under the American democratic assumption of governmental paradox, the Russian army would be the opposite of tyrannical. The uniform of the day would no doubt be rainbow-colored shorts, flip-flop shoes, long hair, dope and bling.
But alas, though the Russians are tyrants on both sides of the governmental equation they are, at the very least, honest and consistent tyrants.
Sadly, in the end, every war our Democratic Republic has participated in was fought by soldiers under the command of authoritarian aspirants who behave and conduct themselves counter to our national democratic vaunt and boast … Awkward, but true.
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville