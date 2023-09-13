In my previous letter, I had mentioned that Paul Coulter was apparently confused from the eyelids up. Let me apologize for using the word, apparently.
On that note, Coulter attempts to backpedal on his reference of targeting Alfred Kimmel as a bigot. When someone states a difference of opinion with the likes of Coulter, he immediately calls out bigotry, race or some other fodder to deflect and play the victim. The so-called offensive language used by Kimmel was deviant behavior. Why is that offensive? Because it hurt Coulter’s feelings so he tries to make Kimmel out to be a bigot so he can play the victim.
A classic move when you can’t support your argument.
Coulter doesn’t touch on the language and actions of the loving community he supports against a group that stood in silent protest at their drag event.
I would encourage Coulter to have a second grader read Kimmel’s letter and explain it to him. It was an opinion without prejudice and maybe the second grader can help him with understanding that. You are the only one that has instilled hate and bigotry into these opinions.
And then there’s Dave Wagner, who apparently has the same reading skills as Coulter. He wants so bad to rewrite scripture and use the word “evolution.”
The entirety of mankind’s creation and creator are in Genesis chapter 2. Perhaps you, too, can find a second grader to help you read and understand God’s word?
God’s words are clear. Out of the dust of the earth he formed man and breathed life into his soul. And he formed every creature and beast from the dust of the earth. And from man he created woman.
You won’t find man evolving from an ape or the word “evolution” in there. It’s a shame that Pope John II, like the 70 percent you mentioned, can’t read either. God’s word!
Once again fellas, your confusion lies within you from the eyelids up.
Bob Colgan
Indiana
