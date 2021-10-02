Experience matters, especially when you are running for judge.
Patrick Dougherty has been district attorney for eight years, following a 10-year period as assistant district attorney.
He has been a lawyer in Indiana County for over 20 years.
Compare this to his opponent, Gina Force, who has a total of only seven years experience as a lawyer, with only five years as assistant DA, and she has never held the position of district attorney.
Furthermore, in a recent Facebook post, she claimed to have received the “Lawyers of Distinction Award.” If you check the website, you’ll see that this “award” is not an honor bestowed for accomplishment or for good work. You simply pay the $475 fee to become a charter member. Indeed, the vetting process for this so-called “award” is so rigorous that two dogs and a chicken have actually been approved for it.
Why would a candidate for judge in the Court of Common Pleas be so disingenuous with voters? I suggest that Force is trying to hide her lack of experience.
Experience can’t be bought. It must be earned over time. And furthermore, whether you are a Democrat or Republican, honesty must be the first priority.
Do you want to elect a judge who is willing to mislead you to get your vote? Or do you want a judge who is experienced and honest?
I’m voting for honesty and experience. I’m voting for Patrick Dougherty on Nov. 2.
Vera Bonnet
Marion Center