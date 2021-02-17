After Trump’s acquittal without exoneration (Mitch McConnell) for inciting insurrection, there is more we should understand.
We learned that GOP Senators will sacrifice Democracy and their souls to keep their jobs. Only seven Republicans voted to convict, even though, according to McConnell, Trump is guilty as sin.
If Trump runs again, Republicans will lose again. After the violent insurrection of Jan. 6, “tens of thousands of Republicans” switched their party affiliations (NYT, Feb. 10, 2021).
From Mitch McConnell’s remarks, he hopes the Justice Department will investigate Trump and “find him practically and morally responsible” for inciting the insurrection. Mitch wants to rid the GOP of Trump, and he wants Democrats to do it!
If we know anything about Trump, he yearns not just for the legal protection of the White House but the billions he raked in by holding events at his golf courses and hotels, while making much of refusing his $400,000 salary, a pittance in comparison (Forbes).
Paycheck-to-paycheck earners were told that their $300 tax cut was an economic boom.
It wasn’t a boom. You don’t cut taxes when interest rates are low. That only makes the rich richer.
Economic charts since WWII, however, show that everybody does better economically under Democratic presidents (jec.senate.gov).
Democrats should draft new Civil Rights legislation that covers all fifty states, not just seven southern states, now that pervasive racism in the modern GOP has been exposed.
Biden’s administration is setting right the Ship of State, by untangling the mess Trump made of our foreign relationships and the COVID-19 response. What good is getting a vaccine at “warp speed” if it sits in coolers with no plan to distribute it?
Mail-in ballots with their paper trail have been the only good thing to come out of the pandemic, proving to be the most secure way of voting, ever.
Democrats will have to fight Republicans across the states to protect this freedom which ultimately protects the vote.
The religious should understand that voting Republican because of abortion includes a vote for the sin of racism.
The religious should also understand that the GOP never intends to overturn Roe v. Wade. It’s a wedge issue and they intend to keep it that way.
Everett Dembosky
Home