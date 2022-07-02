Dear Editor:
Mr. Randy Cornman’s recent letter to the editor brought up some interesting points. Maybe we should consider the tyrannical right-wing Republicans who are so dismissive of any group but their own.
It seems they are all for “freedom,” except for those who don’t agree with them on the issues. If their candidate loses, it wasn’t a fair election. It was rigged; no proof needed.
And no, Jan. 6, 2021, was no “demonstration.” It was an organized attempted coup against the American democratic system based on Trump’s lies of a stolen election. The belief that your candidates must always win is just another form of tyranny.
In regard to Second Amendment rights: The Second Amendment is not immutable; it is not written in stone.
I suggest those fearful of losing these rights figure out some way to manage them better, while there is still a willingness on the part of everyone else to negotiate.
America is approaching the stage where the general population is so sick and angry over the carnage involving guns they will eventually demand restrictions you really won’t like. What then? More bloodshed?
We have a wonderful country. Let’s not lose it all to extremism from either the right or left.
Gretchen Schmidt
Indiana