I support Patrick Dougherty to be the next Indiana County judge.
Recently, a letter writer suggested that Dougherty’s opponent had the “experience and qualities we need” in the next judge, totally disregarding the factual differences.
Here are the facts:
- Dougherty’s years of experience is 21. His opponent’s, seven.
- Dougherty served 18 years in the DA’s office. His opponent, five.
- Dougherty served as district attorney for eight years. His opponent, zero years.
- Dougherty has prosecuted and convicted 20 homicide cases. His opponent, zero.
- Dougherty has also prosecuted a wide range of criminal and civil cases, including drug offenses, elder and child abuse, and sexual assault.
For the writer to say his opponent is “the only candidate with extensive experience in family law” is absurd. Before his opponent was out of school, Dougherty was working closely with Children and Youth Services and the Care Center on thousands of cases.
The “practicing family law” of his opponent has included defending perpetrators of child abuse, leaving children in the abusive home.
Dougherty developed a wide range of programs as district attorney: the Veterans Treatment Court; Central Booking at the county jail, including securing a grant to cover the equipment; Jail Pilot Program for Drug Addiction; Project Lifesaver to alert authorities about missing disabled persons; moving the Child Advocacy Center into the same building where the children are evaluated medically and emotionally, achieving national recognition; and working to secure funding for a new Alice Paul House building.
Dougherty has touched hundreds of lives across the Indiana County community with his devotion to youth sports, promoting the United Way, and providing educational services for all ages. He worked in every school in Indiana County every year while he was the sitting DA.
Perhaps his opponent will develop a new program in the future and may engage in community service as she matures.
The letter writer, as Daniel Patrick Moynihan once said, “is entitled to her own opinion. (She) is not, however, entitled to (her) own facts.”
Before you vote for judge of the common pleas, learn the facts.
Lynn Alvine
Indiana