In the primary election on May 17, Democrat voters of Indiana County will have an opportunity to elect a candidate to the PA Democratic State Committee.
Ron Fairman is the most qualified candidate for this post. (Every four years, each county holds similar, low-profile elections to the statewide governing body of the Democrat Party).
Voters are asked to select the best qualified candidate to promote their interests as members of the Democrat Party.
Ron Fairman is that candidate. His history of unpaid volunteer party leadership is unparalleled. Ron has been a Democratic activist for 32 years, including eight years as chair of the Indiana County Democrat Party; 16 years as vice-chair of the Indiana County Democrat Party; four years as a State Committee member representing Indiana County; eight years as chair of the 9-County Southwest Caucus (leading State Committee members from Indiana, Cambria, Somerset, Lawrence, Beaver, Washington, Greene, Fayette and Westmoreland counties); and a delegate to the most recent Democratic National Convention. All of these volunteer positions make Ron the most qualified candidate for election to the Democratic State Committee on May 17.
I urge every Democrat voter to support the most qualified candidate for Democrat State Committee, Ron Fairman.
Charlie Datz
PA Democrat State Committee member, Southwest Caucus of PA Democrats State Committee member, past president of Greater Westmoreland Labor Council