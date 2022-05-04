My colleague Ron Fairman is the right choice to represent Indiana County at the Democratic State Committee. I have worked with Ron for several years on both the county and state democratic committees.
Ron Fairman has the experience, integrity and leadership qualities needed to represent Indiana County Democrats at state committee. Ron’s experience is unmatched. Ron Fairman was the chairperson of the county committee for eight years, state committeeman for four years and has been Southwest caucus chair for eight years. Being a caucus chair is an important leadership position at state committee, which has allowed Ron to elevate Indiana County and to form important relationships between Indiana County and other counties in Pennsylvania.
Most importantly, I have experience working at the state and local level with both Ron Fairman and his opponent for this seat. Ron has consistently found ways to welcome new ideas and to lift up the voices of younger people, women and minorities in politics and into leadership roles. Ron Fairman helped me find my way in the world of politics as a younger woman from a minority background.
Alternatively, while working with Ron’s opponent, I was consistently constrained, subjugated and not taken seriously to the point that I stepped back from having an active role in the county committee. In conjunction, Ron and I were no longer welcome to make state committee reports to the county committee. During that time, Ron never wavered or stopped representing Indiana County Democrats.
Ron Fairman worked especially hard to continue to bring statewide candidates to Indiana County and held events to bring members of the public to meet these candidates. While I was on state committee, Ron encouraged me to foster relationships with the members of other counties, and I was happy to follow his advice. Now my term has ended and Ron Fairman is the only Democrat running for state committee who has existing relationships and good rapport with Democrats in other counties across the state. Ron Fairman is the best choice for Democratic State Committee. Please vote for Ron Fairman for Democratic State Committee on May 17, 2022.
Tina Perez
