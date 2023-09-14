Since 2020, when businesses were shut down by the COVID-19 outbreak, I have been a regular participant in the Indiana PA Country Faire Market. What started out as a small, weekly market, designed to help keep these businesses afloat and able to pay their bills, has grown into large festivals.
Ones desperately needed in Indiana County.
What makes these festivals, held at the S&T Bank Arena grounds, is each one has not only the vendors and public in mind, but every one is wrapped around a charity.
The Fall Festival, scheduled for Sept. 23 and 24, is no different.
The organizer has invited the Business and Women’s Professional organization to participate to raise funds for Birdie’s Closet at IRMC Women’s Imaging Center through their annual Bras for the Cause fundraiser. Proceeds from a basket raffle, a car show and a Ride the Loop for the Ladies, all taking place at this festival, go directly to Birdie’s Closet.
While visitors will also be treated to more than 100 vendors, including food trucks, there will also be live bands and soloists.
A foam party for the kids will take place on Saturday, and the kids will have a variety of activities, including Brush Valley Barrel Train rides.
These festivals attract thousands from not only Indiana County but other counties and even out of state. This added tourism brings much needed revenue into our county.
That’s a win-win for all!
These festivals have helped countless businesses stay afloat.
Please attend on Sept 23 and 24 at the S&T Bank Arena.
Terri L. Mumau
Clymer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.