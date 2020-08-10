At one time, the United States of America was the greatest country on earth when measured by a broad range of metrics; an economic powerhouse, a military powerhouse, a university system the envy of the world, the framer of rights and privileges never before seriously considered, and on.
And though historically we often fell short in holding certain truths to be realized in full, we were at least dedicated to the principals of enlightenment and allowed for disputes to be aired, addressed and adjudicated.
Today however, we are less than our glorious past.
While our military still soars via the benefit of deficit spending, our economic base, public schools and university system, infrastructure and moral character are certainly far less than their former station.
While our drift away from greatness has been underway for some time, it took the COVID-19 pandemic to finally drive the point home.
That we are 4 percent of the world’s population yet 25 percent of all recorded infections is troubling, and that we are number one in COVID-19 related deaths is disquieting. Opinions and theories as to why circulate aplenty.
Yet in all the finger pointing, few consider “affirmative action.”
Over the past several decades, America, by legal decree and demand, has constructed a workforce based on looks, gender and personal preferences instead of pure merit and talent.
Such is fine, I suppose, but only as long as things are tranquil. In time of crisis, as is our current state, we find ourselves relying on politically correct workplace demographics instead of aptitude and ability.
We, who once put men on the moon, cannot now permit men to eat in restaurants or drink a beer.
We, who once built skyscrapers, now struggle to build face masks.
While it is true that our workforce currently reflects a diverse and politically correct face, the reflection may be all that remains of our once great empire.
Our international adversaries on the other hand flourish, for they remain loyal to merit and talent, instead of political correctness.
Liberal Nero fiddles, while Rome burns.
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville