Perhaps more than ever, now is a time to appreciate America’s small towns.
As we begin to see the other side of a pandemic that kept so many of us isolated, it is easier to understand the value in those things we’ve missed.
Indiana County, like so many other small areas of our nation, is comprised of many wonderful little towns. I am grateful to have been raised in one, White Township, and to be a resident now as an adult, of Indiana Borough.
Over the years, our Indiana community has changed and many of these changes have been for the better. However, in 2022, we’ve seen a decline in population and much conversation is being had on how we, as a community, can begin to attract new individuals and families to our town.
There are many ways in which this can be achieved; however, I doubt a community where a concerned resident is publicly ridiculed would be one of the avenues.
Sara Stewart’s letter to the editor, titled, “Hunting plan deserves public input,” was written and submitted to the Indiana Gazette as a White Township resident who has been an active participant in local government since moving to our small community.
In addition to her most recent letter to the editor, Stewart has voiced her concerns for the Whites Woods recreation area before in a very in-depth article on May 22, 2020, for the online media publication, The Hawk Eye. While the article is focused on the potential logging of the recreation area, these issues stem out of the same cause for concern as the hunting plan.
There are other forms of media within our community; however, the Indiana Gazette remains the only published community newspaper for White Township and Indiana Borough. For the Gazette to allow a publication of this nature, in which a member of our community is called out by name by an elected official, only to be undermined, bullied and belittled, is shameful.
Angela DonGiovanni
Indiana