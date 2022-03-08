The Indiana Gazette recently published an article titled “You’re never too old to exercise, these seniors say,” by Leslie Barker of The Dallas Morning News. It appeared in the Gazette’s Family Section on Feb. 22. The article traced the role exercise played in the lives of four senior citizens (all in their 80s) and the benefits each received. This article reminded me of how fortunate seniors are in Indiana County when it comes to opportunities to maintain or improve overall health through exercise.
Aging Services Inc., through its various social centers, offers Geri-Fit (a Pennsylvania-developed and -promoted program) specifically designed for seniors 60 and older and free-of-charge. These classes are held in both Indiana and Clymer. Additional exercise classes are held in Blairsville, Saltsburg, Homer City, Armagh and Aultman. Call Aging Services at (724) 349-4500 for days and times.
The classes are instructed by a degreed professional (60-plus herself) who has received specialized training in the Geri-Fit program. She understands the needs of those who have reached their golden years and can adapt movement for those in her classes who may have had recent surgery or ongoing health conditions (with prior approval to participate from a physician).
Each class is one hour in length with a focus on balance, flexibility and strength, which are so crucial to quality of life.
The instructor is a compassionate professional whose goal is to help each participant achieve the best quality life that they can.
I invite you, the reader, to learn more about the opportunities available to you at the various social centers throughout Indiana County. Not only do they offer the chance to keep yourself fit and strong so that you can do the things that are important to you in your life, they also offer you the chance to meet new people and participate in fun activities.
Andrea J. Richko,
Geri-Fit participant
Indiana