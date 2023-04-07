I would be the first person to gladly give up all my guns and ammunition if I thought for one moment that it would end the violence that has been a daily event throughout our country.
I would agree, somewhat, that all we need is a shotgun and rifle for sporting purposes, but that is in a fictional world. We live in a reality that has been created by the only weapon of mass destruction. It isn’t the AR-15 as some want you to believe. It is the human mind.
We have heard “he is hard-hearted” or “he’s so good-hearted.” That is just a saying as we all know the heart is a muscle, a pump that moves life-sustaining blood throughout our body. The mind, well that’s where the good and evil thrive.
The mind has rented a truck and fertilizer and blown up a federal building and taken human life; the mind has used Kool-Aid to kill people that followed a crazy nut; the mind has driven a car down a parade route killing people; and, yes, the mind uses guns to kill people on a daily basis.
Weapons are confiscated and not permitted on planes yet the weapon of mass destruction (the mind) boards the plane. Our country trained the evil mind how to fly our own planes, and the evil mind then flew them into buildings to kill thousands of people.
Sure, guns are plenty available and easily attainable and when the evil mind gets them they use them to kill and injure people every day.
I am sure there are billions, if not trillions, of guns throughout this nation and the vast majority are in responsible hands. But once the evil mind gets a hold of them, well you know what happens.
The true weapon that needs control is the mind, not guns nor fertilizers nor Kool-Aid.
Mind-altering drugs, whether prescribed or illegal, contribute to the problem in the mind and we fight that war daily in this country.
Of course, I’m sure there are some who will argue this with me but perhaps they need their mind looked at. Yes, it’s an arrogant statement but it’s factual and correct! Someone had to say it.
One more thing, get yourself into a good church and learn something about God. You’ll see I’m right.
Bob Colgan
Indiana