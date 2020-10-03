This is in response to Indiana Borough Council’s decision about displaying of the Confederate flag.
The First Amendment of the Constitution of these United States reads as follows: “Religious establishment prohibited, freedom of speech, of press, the right to assemble and petition.”
So, under these rights, the display of the Confederate flag, while offensive to some people understandably, should not be taken away by those who wish to own and/or display it as they want.
On June 21, 1989, the Supreme Court upheld the rights of protestors to burn the American flag in a 5-4 decision.
If people out in the streets are burning, spitting on and basically destroying a flag that is a symbol of this nation with no repercussions, then why should displaying the Confederate flag not be protected under the same decision?
Beth Goss
Cherry Tree