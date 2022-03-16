Our world is in turmoil. We do not know what tomorrow holds, but we know who holds it. As a Christian, you are not guaranteed to not suffer and have hardships, but you are taught how to handle the suffering and hardships by trusting in God through prayer and His word.
Our future is in God’s hands. I am reminded of a story that, during the bombing of a city in World War II, a large statue of Jesus was damaged. After digging it out of the rubble, they found the hands were severely damaged. Instead of hiring a sculptor to restore them, the townspeople added a sign on the base of the statue that read, “You are my hands.”
Let’s use our hands to lift one another up in deeds and in prayer. Let’s start with our neighbors until it spreads to all parts of the world. We need this now.
Peace in the world might not be coming soon, but the return of our Lord Jesus is imminent. Let’s keep our eyes on Him and find peace in our hearts.
Vera Mock
Clymer